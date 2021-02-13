Gov. Tom Wolf ordered COVID-19 vaccine providers Friday to provide first doses within seven days of receiving them and to schedule the required second doses at the initial appointment.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam also ordered a narrowing of the number of providers to get vaccines to places that have demonstrated success in the effort, which include hospitals, county health departments and smaller, independent pharmacies.
Select physicians offices and others focusing on health-care workers were being weeded out because that portion of the program has been completed. Other providers might see their vaccine supplies lowered.
“I understand how frustrating the current vaccine process can seem, and we have heard from many Pennsylvanians that are struggling to schedule an appointment,” Beam said.
“We hear you,” she said.
The state narrowed the list of vaccine providers from 1,700 to about 300 in an effort to improve the ability to get shots in arms, she said.
Her department will also “double down” on data reporting from the vaccine providers to make sure they understand the rules.
Pennsylvania has not been receiving a vaccine supply from the federal government that meets the demand for them, causing concerns from the public.
“We are likewise concerned,” Beam said.
The virus has killed 22,959 Pennsylvanians since March after 99 new deaths were announced Friday, including three in Fayette County and two in Washington County.
Washington reported 48 new cases, taking its total to 13,198. Fayette added 32 new cases to its total of 10,077. Greene County saw two new cases to its total that inched to 2,532.
The state also announced 3,987 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 888,256.