Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday made a plea for Washington, D.C., to preserve the Affordable Care Act when its provisions are especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf said health insurance is vital for those who survive the virus only to live the rest of their lives with related illnesses, patients who are known as “long haulers.”
“If a robust, accessible and affordable health care system is necessary in non-pandemic times, its importance cannot be overstated during a pandemic,” Wolf said.
The governor also called on the U.S. Senate to “do the right thing,” and postpone replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.
There are uncertainties about the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decisions and whether or not they would remove key elements of the ACA, Wolf said.
Wolf’s plea came the same day the state Health Department announced 988 new cases of the virus and 16 new deaths, with no new fatalities reported in Washington, Fayette, Greene or Allegheny counties.
The virus has killed 8,123 Pennsylvanians since March and resulted in 157,814 positive test results.
Washington County added 18 new cases of the virus to its total that climbed to 1,364, the state Health Department said.
Greene County experienced no new cases while Fayette County registered six.
Their total number of cases were 188 and 809, respectively.