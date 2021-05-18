Gov. Tom Wolf received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday as new cases of the virus continued to decline.
The state reported 872 new virus cases Monday, bringing the statewide total since March 2020 to 1,187,115, the state Health Department said.
Meanwhile, a new report by Sykes Enterprises of Florida ranked Pennsylvania the fifth most effective state in the nation for its response to the virus, Wolf said Monday.
The study compared weekly test positivity rates, hospital admissions and vaccine distribution to create the list, Wolf’s office said.
Hawaii ranked first in the nation. Kentucky was ranked last in the study.
The state reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, including one each in Washington and Greene counties.
Washington County reported seven new virus cases, bringing its total to 17,478. Greene added one new case to its total of 3,224. Fayette reported 14 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 12,917.
The state Health Department said Pennsylvania also ranks fifth in the nation in the number of first vaccine doses administered.
As of Monday, Pennsylvania had administered first doses to 54.6% of adult residents. To date, 48.8% of adult residents were fully vaccinated.