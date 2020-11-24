Washington County experienced four COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as new cases continued to surge statewide.
The death toll in the county climbed to 67, while new cases there increased by 134, the state Health Department reported.
The Allegheny County Health Department announced four new deaths, one of whom was a young child with pre-existing conditions. There were 541 new virus cases in Allegheny Tuesday, taking the total to 24,624 since March.
The state announced 81 new virus deaths in Pennsylvania bringing the total number of victims to 9,951. The state also reported 6,669 new cases.
Washington County has experienced 4,020 cases of the virus. Greene County's case count grew by 29 to 643. Fayette County saw 79 new cases, taking its total to 1,796.
Michael Huff, the state's director of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, said everyone shares a responsibility to protect public health during the pandemic.
He said contact tracers are finding that some people don't have a willingness to cooperate with them while others who have tested positive for the virus refuse to quarantine.