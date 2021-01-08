Pennsylvania has confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom and known to spread more easily and quickly.
The case was confirmed in Dauphin County involving a person with known international exposure who has since recovered, the state Health Department said.
“Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it,” said Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday.
There were 50 confirmed cases of the variant in the country Thursday, and it is expected to spread to the entire nation, Levine said.
Meanwhile, the state said it will allow elementary schools to reopen for in-person instruction this month and other students to return to classes in targeted programs. These reopening decisions will be made by local officials, and all will require social distancing and other mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The virus has killed 17,179 Pennsylvanians since March after 265 new statewide deaths were reported Thursday, including four in Washington County and three in Fayette County. There were no new virus deaths reported in Greene County.
The state also reported 9,698 new cases of the virus, including 126 in Washington County and 103 in Fayette County. Greene County reported 31 new cases of the virus.
Pennsylvania reported 9,698 new virus cases, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.
In a related matter, state police have warned the public of a new scam to steal money and personal information through phony claims about COVID-19 vaccine distributions. The scams are being promoted through robocalls, text messages, emails and social media postings.