Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

COVID-19 has now claimed more lives in Fayette County than in neighboring Washington County.

The virus has claimed 180 lives in Fayette after one new death was reported Monday, as compared to 171 in Washington, state health department records show. Washington County also reported one new virus death Monday.

The surge in new cases and deaths in Fayette has been attributed by Uniontown Hospital to widespread community spread of the virus tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Fayette, with a population of 129,274 in 2019, had 77,591 fewer residents than Washington, census figures showed.

Greene County's death toll remained at 26. It reported 15 new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 9,058.

Washington added 64 new cases to its total that climbed to 11,448.

Fayette's case count climbed to 9,058 after 39 new cases were announced.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 80 new virus deaths for a total of 19,390. The state announced 4,045 new cases, bringing its total to 771,845 since March.

