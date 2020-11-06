Pennsylvania reported 3,384 new COVID-19 cases Friday, shattering the daily record since the pandemic officially arrived in the state in March.
The state Health Department also announced 38 new virus deaths, one of which occurred in Washington County. The previous record-high daily number of new cases was set last week at 2,751.
"We need to be more careful as the holidays are approaching," said Washington County Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan.
Irey Vaughan said people need to wear face masks in public and follow all of the other guidance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The virus has killed 8,975 Pennsylvanians, and 223,950 people have tested positive for the disease.
The state opened a drive-thru and indoor COVID-19 test clinic in Westmoreland County due to concerns there of significant increases in virus cases. Westmoreland has reported 2,998 new cases of the disease since the beginning of September, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward," Levine said.
The testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov 11 in the parking lot of Hillcrest Shopping Center in Lower Burrell.
There were no new virus deaths announced Friday in Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County added 53 new cases, taking its total to 2,399. Greene County's case-count grew to 315 after eight new cases were announced. Fayette County reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 1,154.