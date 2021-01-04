State Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday that she is hopeful for the new year that every Pennsylvanian will be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Levine said 135,044 health-care workers have received the Pfizer vaccine and that the state is expected to receive 166,625 additional doses this week, 97,000 of which are second-dose drugs.
She reminded Pennsylvanians that there is still significant spread of the virus in the state and that the stay-at-home advisory and other mitigation orders, including occupancy limits at restaurants, remain in place.
"We cannot let our guard down," Levine said.
The virus has killed 16,361 Pennsylvanians since March after 112 new deaths were announced over the past 48 hours, including three in Fayette County. Washington and Greene counties each reported one new death since Saturday.
Washington County added 117 new cases Monday to its cumulative total that climbed to 9,462. Fayette added 82 new cases to its total of 7,621. Greene's case count increased by 26 to 1,800.