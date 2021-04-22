As the state COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, the drugs will be going to physician offices as another way to convince the public they are safe, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
The state also plans to make the vaccines available for distribution at more local pharmacies to make them easier for people to find, Wolf said Wednesday at a rural clinic in Bradford County.
New COVID-19 cases continue to increase while the state experiences a vaccination hesitation problem, Wolf said during the live broadcast press conference.
As of Wednesday, 26.5% of Pennsylvania adults have been fully vaccinated, he said. That number needs to be between 65% and 70% to achieve herd immunity, Wolf added.
“Vaccines are a game changer for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said.
The Allegheny County Health Department reported some progress Wednesday while it is experiencing a slight decrease in the daily case count, said its director, Dr. Debra Bogen.
She said the vaccination effort in Allegheny is moving along at a better rate than the state. She said 85% of those 65 and older in that county have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The state Health Department announced 4,602 new virus cases Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,118,470 since March 2020.
The state saw 60 new virus deaths, including one in Washington County and three in Fayette County.
Washington County reported 72 new virus cases, bringing its total to 16,490. Greene saw five new cases added to its total of 3,099. Fayette reported 49 new cases to its total of 12,124.