Pennsylvania expanded its eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines and locations that will administer them Tuesday as doses slowly rolled out in the state.
Cindy Findley, director of the state's COVID-19 vaccine task force, said the efforts will move beyond health-care workers to include those who are 65 or older and others between the ages of 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions.
Findley said people need to be patient while trying to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, that the supplies are not there in some places.
Kristopher Marchewka, a pharmacist at Span & Taylor Drug Co. in Monongahela, said he is due soon to receive vaccines, and his store in Donora had already received doses.
The state health department is directing Pennsylvanians to an interactive map on its website for information about vaccine locations and how to register for one. The state also announced a new partnership with Rite Aid as a vaccine provider.
Marchewka said the program can be confusing because information about it changes daily.
Pennsylvania announced 5,341 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total since March to 777,186.
The virus has killed 19,467 Pennsylvanians after 77 new deaths were reported, including three in Fayette County and one in Washington County. There were no new virus deaths reported in Greene County.
There were 108 new cases of the virus reported in Washington County, taking its total to 11,556. Fayette reported 52 new cases to its total that climbed to 9,110. Greene added 30 cases to its total of 2,223.
The state's interactive map can be found here: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx/.