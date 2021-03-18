The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming into Allegheny County has nearly doubled since January as health officials there worry about a spring surge in new virus cases.
Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the increase in doses will allow the the county to expand the vaccine eligibility list to include people between the ages of 50 and 64 with serious health concerns, beginning Friday.
“Please continue to wear your mask,” Bogen said Wednesday during a virtual briefing on the disease.
She said she worries about a spring surge because people will be going outside more often and following St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Allegheny Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the county is receiving about 10,000 vaccine doses a day, up from 5,300 a day in January.
Nearly 310,000 residents have received a first dose, including 50% of people 65 and older, Bogen said.
Allegheny reported 285 new virus cases Wednesday and six new deaths from the disease.
The virus has killed 24,689 Pennsylvanians in the past year after 37 new deaths were reported Wednesday, including one in Fayette County.
Washington County reported 44 new cases, taking its total to 14,289. Fayette’s case-count grew by 30 to 10,828. Greene County saw five new cases added to its total of 2,752.