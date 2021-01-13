Allegheny County is planning to open pop-up locations and larger operations to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Washington County is launching an online registration project for the vaccines, which have been slow in arriving to the state.
The Washington County registry can also be used for essential workers in Greene and Fayette counties and will expand after more groups become eligible for the vaccines, said Jeff Yates, Washington County’s public safety director.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the county has been fielding many calls from residents who want the vaccine.
They want to know “when it will be their turn,” Fitzgerald said. “I wish we could answer that.”
The amount of doses coming into Allegheny fluctuates and so far has been limited to health-care and other front-line workers and residents of long-term care facilities, Fitzgerald said.
Forty-four other providers have been approved in Allegheny to administer doses once they are available, he said.
The virus has killed 18,429 Pennsylvanians since March after 349 new deaths were announced Wednesday, including six in Fayette County and one in Washington County.
Washington County added 183 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 10,831. Fayette County’s case count grew by 114 to 8,704. Greene County saw 31 new cases, bringing its total to 2,081, and no new deaths from the disease.
Allegheny County reported 670 new cases with a total that climbed to 62,439. There were 74 new deaths announced in that county.
The Washington County registry can be found at www.co.washington.pa.us/.