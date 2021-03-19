The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention ranked Pennsylvania Thursday as No. 2 in the nation in the number of COVID-19 vaccines that were administered in the past week, behind New Mexico, the Gov. Tom Wolf administration said.
"We are making progress," said Alison Beam, the acting state health secretary. "The pace of vaccinations is accelerating."
As of Wednesday, 2.5 million Pennsylvanians have received at least their first dose of a vaccine, she said. In all, more than 3.9 million doses have been administered in recent months.
"The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Wolf said.
Pennsylvania ranked second in the nation by administering 6,663 vaccines per 100,000 people in the past week, the CDC said.
Meanwhile, Beam said her department has finished correcting the second-dose issue involving pharmacies that used all of their allotment as first doses. Certain providers received less of an allotment for not being in compliance, she said.
The state announced 3,126 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative total during the past year to 976,847.
The virus has killed 24,706 Pennsylvanians after 17 new deaths were reported Thursday, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County reported 38 new cases, taking the total to 14,327. Greene's case-count grew by three to 2,755. Fayette reported 29 new cases to its total of 10,857.