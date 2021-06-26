The state Department of Health will open a free COVID-19 testing site Tuesday at the Welcome Center along Interstate 79 North in Greene County.
The site will operate under a partnership with the state Department of Transportation, which owns the center near Mt. Morris.
“The virus is still present in our communities,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said.
“This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state,” Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.”
The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 21.
The number of new cases remained low Friday across the state.
The state reported 258 new cases, bringing the total to 1,211,299 since March 2020.
There were nine new virus deaths, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County reported five new cases, taking its total to 17,920. Fayette saw six new cases added to its total of 13,406. There were two new cases in Greene, bringing its total to 13,406.