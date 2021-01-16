The state Health Department will open a temporary COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday at Washington County Fairgrounds as new cases continued to climb Friday.
No appointment will be needed at the drive-thru or indoor walk-in testing site at 2151 N. Main St., Chartiers Township, the department said.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Washington County reported 120 new virus cases Friday along with two new deaths from the disease. Fayette County saw six new virus deaths and 56 new cases. There were 59 new cases in Greene County and no new virus deaths, the state Health Department reported Friday.
COVID-19 has killed 18,957 Pennsylvanians since March after 215 new deaths were reported Friday. The state also announced 6,047 new cases, taking the total to 754,611.
In anticipation of new supplies of the vaccines, Pennsylvania announced a new pharmacy partnership with Giant Eagle that will allow it to administer the vaccines once they are available.
The testing clinic at the fairgrounds will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 24.