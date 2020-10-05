Washington County had 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday to the state Health Department.
The cases were among 672 new reports of people testing positive statewide Monday, taking the total to 164,707 since March.
"Pennsylvanians are reminded that mask-wearing is required when visiting businesses or in any setting outside the home where social distancing is difficult," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Levine issued another call for Pennsylvanians to get a flu vaccine as the pandemic continues to infect people.
“Every flu season is different, but this flu season leaves a lot of unknowns," Levine said. “One thing we do know is the flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is extremely important that Pennsylvanians are receiving their flu vaccine now."
Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 may be similar, and testing for the virus may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.
The virus has killed 8,227 Pennsylvanians this year after 11 new deaths were reported Monday, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene, Allegheny or Fayette counties.
Greene County's case count held Monday at 194. Fayette County saw three new cases, taking its total to 831.
Allegheny County reported 46 new cases, taking its total to 12,777.