Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

New COVID-19 cases continued to rise Wednesday in Southwestern Pennsylvania as residents awaited an updated mitigation order from Allegheny County.

Allegheny registered a near-record high 230 new cases Wednesday and two new deaths from the virus despite a recent ban of on-site alcohol sales designed to slow the spread of the disease.

“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.

"However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania," she said Wednesday.

Health officials have been playing close attention to the rise in the percentage rate of positive test results. The rate has gone from about 5% in April to more than 28% this month.

Washington County's case count grew by 17 cases, taking its total to 356. Greene County saw two additional cases when its total reached 52.

