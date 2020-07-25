Pennsylvania reported more 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 41% of those coming in only three counties: Allegheny, Delaware and Philadelphia.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's report released Saturday afternoon, the state has added 1,054 positive cases since Friday, bringing the total to 106,625 since test results started coming in March 6. The statewide death toll from the novel coronavirus is 7,114 after 13 additional deaths were reported.
Allegheny County had another day of more than 100 positive cases as 146 were added to its total, which stands at 7,161. There were two deaths in Allegheny County, bringing its total to 218.
In Washington County, the case count increased to 654 total after an additional 17 were reported. Greene County's total increased by three cases to 97, and Fayette County had six more cases to increase its total to 307.