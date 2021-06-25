As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across the nation, it underscores the importance of eligible people getting vaccinated, the acting state Health Department secretary said Thursday.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has said the existing virus vaccinations are working to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.
“You have the power to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Beam said during a virtual briefing on the virus.
The UK variant was first discovered in Pennsylvania in January. The Delta variant is expected to be responsible for the majority of new infections next month.
It is circulating and more transmissible, Beam said.
She said the vaccines offer a “sense of relief” and give adults control of their health.
As of Thursday, 62.1% of Pennsylvania adults had received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The state announced 221 new virus cases, bringing the total during the pandemic to 1,211,041.
There were 15 new statewide deaths, including one in Washington County. The virus has now been linked to 27,627 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Washington County reported seven new virus cases, taking its total to 17,915. Greene County saw one new case added to its total of 3,350. Fayette County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 13,400.