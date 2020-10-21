Washington County had two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, while Allegheny County recorded 10 additional fatalities associated with the disease.
Allegheny County Health Department Director Debra Bogen compared the resurgence in COVID-19 cases to the recent rain storms.
"It's been dark and gloomy, and so have our numbers," Bogen said Wednesday during the county's update on the virus.
Allegheny reported 119 new virus cases, taking its total to 14,396 since March.
Eight of the 10 Allegheny deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, its health department said.
Allegheny Executive Rich Fitzgerald urged residents to be vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus with colder weather approaching as well as Election Day and holidays. He reminded residents to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.
Bogen said the virus is in every neighborhood and municipality.
"I know this is extremely hard," Bogen said.
The virus has killed 8,562 Pennsylvanians since March after 29 new deaths were reported statewide Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County, where 34 people have died from the virus, added 19 new cases Wednesday, taking its total to 1,718, the state Health Department said. Greene County added one new case to its total that inched to 217. Fayette County's total climbed to 945 after nine new cases were announced.