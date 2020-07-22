Allegheny County announced eight new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as positive case counts continued to rise in most counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The county also announced 96 new cases after a string of days when that number stretched into triple digits and into the 300s.
"Unfortunately we have at least another year of dealing with this virus," Allegheny Health Department Director Debra Bogen said Wednesday.
There are early signs that mitigation efforts put in place more than three weeks ago might be working, Bogen said.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate has fallen from 12% when the county's mitigation order was issued to under 6% Wednesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.
"It's really a credit to this community," Fitzgerald said.
He said more people appear to be wearing masks in public.
Bogen said contact tracers have determined that there are new cases linked to private parties.
Meanwhile, Washington County added 11 new cases of the virus, taking its total Wednesday to 603. Fayette County's case count reached 288 after nine new cases were announced that day. Greene County stood at 91 with no new cases reported.
Bars that don't sell food were still under a state order to close to help prevent the spread of the disease. Some of them began to offer dollar hotdogs to customers as a loophole to remain open, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.