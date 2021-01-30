Washington and Fayette counties each reported six new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the number of new virus cases climbed again in Pennsylvania.
The state Health Department reported 9,643 new virus cases Friday, a number that was 3,607 more than the previous day.
As of Friday, 1.8 million doses of the vaccine had been sent to Pennsylvania, a number that does not include Philadelphia. The state said 893,256 doses have been administered to 719,928 people.
The virus has killed 21,462 Pennsylvanians since March after 159 new deaths were reported Friday.
Washington County reported 104 new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 12,452. Fayette added 39 new cases to its total that reached 9,602. Greene’s case-count grew by 21 to 2,385.