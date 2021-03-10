Pennsylvania announced 40 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including one each in Washington and Fayette counties.
There were 2,975 new cases of the virus statewide, taking the cumulative total to 953,136 since the disease was first confirmed in Pennsylvania a year ago this month.
To date, the virus has claimed the lives of 24,396 Pennsylvanians, the state Health Department said.
Washington County reported 64 new virus cases, bringing its total to 14,003. Fayette added 27 new cases to its total of 10,640. Greene County reported four new cases to its total that reached 2,717 Tuesday.