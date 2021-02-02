Pennsylvania's Health Department reported 125 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including six in Fayette County and two others in Washington County.
The deaths bring the statewide total to 21,812 since March when the pandemic was first confirmed in Pennsylvania.
The state also announced 4,410 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 850,488.
The statewide percent-positivity on testing remained at 9.3%, according to the state.
Washington County added 86 new virus cases Monday to its total that climbed to 12,682. Fayette's case-count grew by 35 cases to 9,736. Greene County, which reported no new deaths, saw 14 new cases added to its total of 2,434.