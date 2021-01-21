COVID-19 has killed more than 20,000 Pennsylvanians after 260 new statewide deaths were reported Thursday.
Five of the deaths occurred in Fayette County, where community spread of the virus was significant after Thanksgiving but is beginning to level off.
Another three virus deaths were reported in Washington Count,y and one of them came from Greene County.
The state Health Department reported 5,664 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the total since March to 788,834.
Washington County reported 104 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 11,771. Greene added 20 new cases to its total that climbed to 2,267. Fayette's case count grew by 48 to 9,225.