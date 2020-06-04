There were 75 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide Thursday, the state Health Department said.
The death toll from the virus statewide climbed to 5,817, with 73,942 people testing positive for the disease since March 6. The department said there were 537 new cases reported Thursday.
“As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others, state health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
More nonessential businesses in Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Washington and Greene counties, were given the green light to reopen Friday under social distancing guidelines.
People were still being asked to wear face masks in public to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
There were no new cases or deaths from the virus reported in Washington and Greene counties.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 13 new deaths Thursday with all but one of them associated with residents of long-term care facilities, the county's health department said.