Washington County reported a new COVID-19 death Friday, bringing its death toll from the pandemic to 291 since March 2020.
Three new deaths from the virus were reported in Allegheny County, where 1,867 people have died from the disease, its health department said.
The state Health Department reported 4,607 new virus cases Friday, taking the statewide total to 1,151,005.
The state announced 39 new deaths, bringing the total number of virus fatalities to 26,218.
Washington County reported 97 new virus cases, taking its total to 16,910. Greene County added six new cases to its total that grew to 3,150. Fayette County saw 75 new cases added to its total of 12,438.