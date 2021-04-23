A new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in Washington County, bringing its death toll from the virus to 286.
The death was among 52 new statewide fatalities linked to the virus that were announced Thursday, taking the cumulative total since March 2020 to 25,879.
The state Health Department reported 4,192 new virus cases, taking the statewide total to 1,122,662.
Washington County reported 34 new cases, bringing its total to 16,524. Fayette County saw 35 new cases added to its total of 12,159.
A dozen new cases were announced in Greene County, taking its total to 12,159.