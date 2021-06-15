One of two new statewide COVID-19 deaths reported Monday involved a resident of Washington County.
There were three additional virus deaths reported over the weekend in Fayette County, the state Health Department said.
The department reported 170 new virus cases Monday, taking the cumulative total to 1,208,683.
As of Monday, 57.3% of Pennsylvania adults were listed as being fully vaccinated against the virus. The state has attributed the slight rise in the percentage rate to the vaccinations.
Washington County reported six new virus cases Monday, taking its total to 17,869 since March 2020. Greene County had one new case added to its total of 3,339. Fayette had four new cases, bringing its total to 13,341.