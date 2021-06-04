COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

There were 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Thursday, including one in Fayette County.

The state reported 656 new virus cases, including four in Washington County, taking the cumulative total to 1,204,099.

Greene County reported three new virus cases while Fayette had seven, taking their totals to 3,311 and 13,235, respectively, the state Health Department said.

Washington County has recorded 17,799 cases since March 2020.

As of Thursday, 54.6% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated against the disease.

