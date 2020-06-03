The state Health Department has partnered with a Pittsburgh foundation to assemble the first COVID-19 contact tracing consortium.
The partnership with the Jewish Healthcare Foundation is the first among many others that will form in the state to recruit tracers and ensure consistencies in the programs, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Wednesday.
"We would like thousands of tracers by later summer or fall," Levine said.
Tracers will help to guide those who have come in contact with a person with the virus into isolation and other mitigation efforts to help slow the spread of the disease.
The virus has killed 5,742 adults statewide after 75 new deaths were announced Wednesday. There were 511 new positive cases announced, taking the total to 73,405, Levine said. Sixty-eight percent of those who have tested positive have since recovered from the virus, she said.
There were no new deaths or positive cases of the virus in Washington and Greene counties.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf said he renewed his COVID-19 disaster declaration for 90 days. It was set to expire Friday.