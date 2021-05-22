COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

There was one new COVID-19 death reported Friday in Fayette County.

The state Health Department said no new virus deaths were reported for a second day in Washington and Greene counties.

The state reported 1,823 new virus cases Friday, taking the total to 1,193,355.

There were 25 new deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 26,990.

Washington County reported 39 new cases, taking its total to 17,624. Fayette saw 43 new cases added to its total of 13,060. There were six new cases reported in Greene, whose total inched to 3,252.

