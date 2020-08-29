The novel coronavirus pandemic claimed another life Friday in Washington County where positive cases also continued to climb.
The county’s death toll rose to 26, and it added 18 new cases of the virus, taking the total to 1,019, the state Health Department said.
Meanwhile, in Allegheny County, its health department director, Dr. Debra Bogen, amended her COVID-19 mitigation order to allow 100 people at outdoor events. All other requirements of the July 17 order remain in effect.
The step was taken due to the decrease in the county’s test positivity rate and rolling daily average of case counts over the past month, Bogen said.
The change in outdoor crowd limits took effect Saturday.
Greene County registered one new positive virus case to its total that reached 136 Friday. Fayette County’s case-count grew by seven to 681 since virus records have been kept in Pennsylvania, beginning March 6.
Meanwhile, the virus has killed 7,655 Pennsylvania residents after 20 new deaths were announced Friday. The state Health Department said 835 new cases were reported that day, taking the statewide total to 131,991.
State Health Secretary Rachel Levine issued another reminder Friday about her order that requires the wearing of face masks in businesses and in public settings.
“We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community,” Levine said.