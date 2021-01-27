Allegheny County on Wednesday reported “quite encouraging” levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the virus.
As encouraging as that was, the county’s Health Director, Dr. Debra Bogen, urged residents to remain vigilant as new variant strains of the disease threatened to undo mitigation efforts.
Bogen also said limited supplies of vaccines in recent weeks fell far below the demand, and that online registration networks were slow and sometimes confusing.
“We are frustrated here, too,” Bogen said during her weekly briefing on COVID-19.
She said the county received 50,000 vaccine doses last week, a number that was double from the previous week.
County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he was encouraged by President Biden’s promise Tuesday to “ramp up” the delivery of vaccines.
“We still have some challenges ahead,” Fitzgerald said.
Allegheny reported 376 new virus cases, reflecting a number that hasn’t been that low since early November. The percentage of tests returning positive was 7.8%, down 1.6% from the previous week.
The virus has killed 21,105 Pennsylvanians since March after 222 new statewide deaths were announced Wednesday, including four in Fayette County and three in Washington County. There was one new death reported in Greene County.
Washington County reported 104 new virus cases Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 12,267. Fayette added 49 cases to its total that climbed to 9,525. Greene’s case-count increased by 18, to 2,351.