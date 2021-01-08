Washington County's cumulative total of new COVID-19 cases exceeded 10,000 Friday with the spike there and across the state blamed on holiday travel and gatherings.
Pennsylvania also added more than 10,000 new statewide cases Friday for the first time in weeks, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"That's too many," Gov. Tom Wolf said during a virtual meeting with the media.
Wolf said there were "hopeful signs" as COVID-19 vaccines roll out that there will be a future without the disease.
He repeated his call for people to wear masks and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.
"These things actually work," Wolf said.
The virus has killed 17,394 Pennsylvanians since March after 215 new deaths were announced Friday, including four in Washington County. Fayette County announced three new deaths, and there was one new victim in Greene County.
Pennsylvania's cumulative total number of positive cases climbed Friday to 703,265.
There were 221 new cases in Washington County, bringing its total to 10,121. Greene County's case count grew by 44 to 1,933. There were 160 new cases in Fayette County, taking its total to 8,256.