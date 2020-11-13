Pennsylvania set another record Friday in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases that are also climbing in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The state Health Department announced 5,531 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic was first discovered in Pennsylvania in March.
Washington County added 86 new cases, a daily number that also was among the highest in that county, taking the total there to 2,877. Greene County added 18 cases to its total of 407. Fayette County recorded 29 new cases, taking its total to 1,292.
The state reported 30 new deaths Friday, none of which occurred in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties. The death toll from the disease climbed to 9,224.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 378 new virus cases and two deaths from the disease. That county set a record in the number of new cases a day earlier when it announced 458 new cases.
It also was the fourth-straight day of record-setting case numbers in Pennsylvania.