The number of new COVID-19 cases continued Friday to climb in Pennsylvania and in the Pittsburgh region in a state where bars that don't sell food remained closed to help slow the spread of the virus.
Allegheny County reported 230 new cases of the virus Friday when the state Health Department said the total increased statewide by 1,032.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Washington County, where seven people have died from the disease, added 17 new cases of the virus Friday, taking its total to 535. Greene County had 79 cases after two more were announced Friday.
The virus has killed 6,992 Pennsylvanians since March after 19 new deaths were announced Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he urged federal lawmakers to quickly provide financial relief to the nation’s restaurants by passing the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive Act. The bipartisan bill in Congress provides $120 billion to help independent restaurants with the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf's announcement came a day after his administration closed bars that don't sell food and limited indoor dining at restaurants to 25 percent of their occupancy permits statewide to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Our nation’s independent local restaurants have been especially harmed by this pandemic and they need federal help,” Wolf stated in a news release.
Allegheny County Health Department Director Debra Bogen replaced her mitigation order Friday to one that aligns with Levine's Wednesday order, with some differences. Bogen's order requires restaurants and privately-catered events to close at 11 p.m. and prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people.