State Health Secretary Rachel Levine warned Monday that she doesn't believe the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked as new cases continued to surge in Pennsylvania.
The state reported 6,311 new cases over the past two days, recording some of the highest daily case counts since the pandemic arrived in the state in March, Levine said Monday.
"This virus is still very, very dangerous," Levine said while again reminding residents to wear face masks in public.
"Wearing a mask is not a political statement. You just might save a life," she said.
Pennsylvania also reported nine new virus deaths since Saturday, none of which occurred in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties.
Washington County remained in the state's areas of concern because more than 7% of its testing has been returning positive for the virus.
Levine said hospitalizations were on the rise with new COVID-19 patients, but not to the point where the health-care system has become strained.
She also urged people not to "get together" for the holidays and to celebrate them with those who are within households. Small gatherings have been contributing to the spread of the virus into the community, she said.
Washington County added 67 new cases since Saturday, taking its cumulative total to 2,556. Greene County added five new cases to its total of 343. There were seven new cases in Fayette County, taking its total to 1,194.