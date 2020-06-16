The number of COVID-19 cases did not increase Tuesday in Washington and Greene counties, and they remained at 156 and 30, respectively, according to the state Health Department.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 27 new cases, taking its total to 2,113, and one new death from the virus, which has killed 174 people there since late March.
State Health Secretary Rachel Levine reminded residents they have a responsibility to continue to protect the public by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.
"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system," Levine said.
There were 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 79,483. The virus has killed 6,276 people in Pennsylvania after 33 new deaths were announced Tuesday.