COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The number of COVID-19 cases did not increase Tuesday in Washington and Greene counties, and they remained at 156 and 30, respectively, according to the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 27 new cases, taking its total to 2,113, and one new death from the virus, which has killed 174 people there since late March.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine reminded residents they have a responsibility to continue to protect the public by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system," Levine said.

There were 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 79,483. The virus has killed 6,276 people in Pennsylvania after 33 new deaths were announced Tuesday.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription