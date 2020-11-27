Allegheny County had record-setting numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases Thursday and Friday, sending alarm signals to its health department.
“Sadly, we anticipate that the number of cases will continue to rise due to community spread, the holiday and the expected delayed impact of mitigation efforts,” Allegheny Health Director Debra Bogen said Friday.
“I am extremely concerned about the strain the spread of the virus will have on our health-care workers and system.”
Allegheny reported 1,642 new COVID-19 cases over that two-day period, and six new deaths, five of which were associated with long-term care facilities.
The health department urged residents to adhere to Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home advisory to help slow the spread of the virus.
Bogen also asked the public wear a mask in public, avoid large crowds and keep at least six feet from others. If those measures are followed, it will take two weeks for the numbers to come down, she said.
The virus has killed 10,234 Pennsylvanians since March after 139 new deaths were reported over the two-day period, one of which occurred in Fayette County. There were no new deaths from the virus reported Friday in Washington or Greene counties.
Washington County added 135 new cases Friday, taking its cumulative total to 4,372. Greene County added 17 new cases to its total of 710. Fayette County added 64 new cases, bringing its total to 2,014.
Meanwhile, the state announced 15,785 new cases were added to the list between Thursday and Friday.