The daily COVID-19 case count returned to three digits in Allegheny County Thursday, a day after officials there celebrated a week of low numbers and issued concerns about returning college students spreading the virus.
The county announced 100 new cases of the virus and one new death from the disease, taking its total case count to 9,676 since March.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania announced 791 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, none of which were in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties, according to the state Health Department.
The state has 7,538 COVID-19 deaths since March, and 126,149 cases.
Washington County added 11 new cases, taking its total to 941. Greene recorded two cases to its total of 131. Fayette had five new cases, taking its total to 644.
The state Health Department once again reminded Pennsylvanians of its order requiring mask-wearing in all businesses and whenever leaving home.