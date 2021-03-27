The number of new COVID-19 cases rose Friday to 4,927 across Pennsylvania during a spike that began a week ago.
Allegheny County reported 586 new cases Friday reflecting numbers that were showing up in January. Allegheny also reported nine new virus deaths.
The virus has killed 24,953 Pennsylvanians over the past year after 36 new deaths were announced, including one in Greene County.
The virus has resulted in more than 1 million cases over the past year.
Washington County reported 98 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 14,785. Greene saw 10 new cases with its total rising to 2,806. Fayette’s case-count grew by 42 to 11,073.