There was one new COVID-19 case reported Monday in Washington County while six were announced in Fayette County.
Greene County saw no increase in its cumulative number of virus cases of 3,319. The total in Washington reached 17,821 while Fayette’s climbed to 13,273.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the three counties.
The state Health Department announced 297 new virus cases, taking the total Monday to 1,205,989. There were six new statewide deaths, taking that total to 27,360 since March 2020.