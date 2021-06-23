COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The state reported 177 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,210,646.

The state Health Department also reported 34 new virus deaths, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. The virus, as of Tuesday, has claimed 27,604 lives in Pennsylvania since March 2020.

Washington and Fayette each reported two new virus cases, taking their totals to 17,908 and 13,393, respectively. Greene reported three new cases to its total of 3,349, the state Health Department reported.

There were 406 patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,751 during the peak in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Washington and Greene were moved into the low-risk category for contracting COVID-19. Fayette remained in a moderate risk zone, the Gov. Tom Wolf administration said Tuesday.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge

