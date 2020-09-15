Washington County added 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total number Tuesday to 1,232 since the pandemic officially arrived in Pennsylvania in March.
Greene County added one new case of the virus to its total that stood Tuesday at 160, according to the state Health Department.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in her daily update on the virus. “The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives.”
Pennsylvania’s daily count jumped by 1,151 new cases Tuesday, taking the total to 146,214.
The statewide death toll increased to 7,875 after six new deaths were reported that day.
There were no new deaths announced from the virus in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. Fayette added three new cases to its total of 750.