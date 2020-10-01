COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

The number of COVID-19 cases since March in Pennsylvania topped 160,000 as the virus continued to spread in the state.

The state Health Department announced 1,156 new cases of the virus Thursday, taking the statewide total to 160,123.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. "The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives.”

Allegheny County announced 103 new cases of the virus and no new deaths from the disease. There were no new virus deaths in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, state records show.

Washington County added 13 new cases to its total that reached 1,388 on Thursday. Greene County's case-count remained at 190. Fayette County added three new cases to its total of 815.

