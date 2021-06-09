Pennsylvania is experiencing a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Gov. Tom Wolf administration said Tuesday.
During the seven-day period leading up to June 3, the state saw 2,108 fewer new virus cases than it did during the previous week, Wolf stated in a news release.
“Lowered case counts and increased vaccinations every day continue to be encouraging news across the commonwealth,” Wolf said.
Washington, Greene and Fayette counties remained Tuesday in areas where there is a moderate risk of contracting the virus.
The state announced 35 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including one each in Washington and Fayette counties. To date, 27,395 deaths in Pennsylvania have been linked to the virus.
The state announced 450 new virus cases, taking the cumulative total to 1,206,439.
Fayette reported 17 new virus cases, bringing its total to 13,290 since March 2020. Washington County added three new cases to its total of 17,824. Greene had two new cases added to its total of 3,321.