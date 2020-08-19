While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County have declined significantly in recent weeks, officials there issued a call Wednesday for returning college students to practice social distancing and wear masks off campus.
Debra Bogen, director of the county's health department, said she was in Oakland recently and saw many people walking around without masks.
"Please be a good member of our community," Bogen said.
She said the colleges, including the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, add vibrancy to the city.
But, she urged Pitt students to not have large parties and always wear masks, especially in such densely populated communities as the South Side, Oakland and Squirrel Hill.
"Nobody should be walking around without a mask on, added county Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "We're relying on you. We have seen how quickly this thing grows."
Bogen said there were 27 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Allegheny, the lowest that number has been since June.
That number should not be a reason for residents to ease up on mitigation strategies, she said.
"There is still a significant amount of this virus in the community," Bogen said.
Washington County had one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 21 during the pandemic. The county had six new cases of the virus, taking its total to 930.
Allegheny County reported six new deaths, all of which were associated with long-term care facilities, the county's health department said.
Greene County's case count held at 129, and eight new cases were reported Wednesday in Fayette County, where the total inched up to 639.