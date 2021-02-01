Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, even though most counties were still listed Monday as having a significant risk of community spread of the virus.
“We continue to see a positive pattern of decreased case numbers, statewide positivity and decrease in counties with substantial transmission, but we know COVID-19 still remains a threat in our communities,” Gov. Tom Wolf stated in a news release.
“We need to stay the course and unite in the COVID-19 fight.”
Washington, Fayette and Greene counties were among those in the state with significant transmission of the disease, Wolf’s administration said Monday.
As of Jan. 28, the seven-day increase in cases was 25,985, down 5,823 from the previous week. The percentage of those who tested positive for the virus dropped from 10.5% to 9.3%.
The virus has killed 21,687 Pennsylvanians since March after 26 new deaths were reported Monday, including one in Washington County.
The state Health Department announced 2,854 new cases Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 846,078.
Washington County reported 32 new cases, taking its total to 12,596. Fayette’s case-count grew by 24 to 9,701. Greene added seven cases to its total that climbed to 2,420.