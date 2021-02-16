The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped again Monday in Pennsylvania when the state also recorded a lower number of deaths from the disease.
Pennsylvania reported 1,945 new virus cases Monday, the lowest number in more than three months when the nation’s second COVID-19 surge broke out in November.
The state reported 23 statewide deaths, a number that wasn’t commented on due to the Presidents Day federal holiday.
The virus has killed 23,119 Pennsylvanians since March. There were no new deaths from the virus reported Monday in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties.
Washington reported 33 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 13,311. There were 14 new cases reported in Fayette, bringing its total to 10,142. Greene’s case-count grew by eight to 2,564.